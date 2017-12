Dec 18 (Reuters) - Nexeo Solutions Inc:

* AGREEMENT WITH SHELL ENHANCES NEXEO SOLUTIONS SERVICE IN THE WEST REGION

* NEXEO SOLUTIONS INC - CO, SHELL CHEMICAL LP HAVE FINALIZED A NEW PRODUCTS SUPPLY AGREEMENT

* NEXEO SOLUTIONS INC - SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH EQUILON ENTERPRISES LLC D/B/A SHELL OIL PRODUCTS US TO BUY ABOUT 8 ACRES OF LAND IN CALIFORNIA