BRIEF-NexOptic completes acquisition of Spectrum Optix and appoints new management team members

Nov 6 (Reuters) - NexOptic Technology Corp

* NexOptic Technology Corp - ‍Effective November 7, 2017 nexoptic director John Daugela, will replace Paul McKenzie as CEO of NexOptic​

* NexOptic Technology Corp - ‍McKenzie will subsequently be appointed as chief business officer of NexOptic and will remain as NexOptic’s president​

* NexOptic Technology Corp - ‍Darcy Daugela, an advisor to both nexoptic and spectrum, will replace Arnold Armstrong as chairman of NexOptic​

* NexOptic Technology Corp - ‍Armstrong will remain as a director of NexOptic​