Feb 16 (Reuters) - Nextera Energy Inc:

* NEXTERA ENERGY BOARD DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND EXTENDS 12 TO 14 PERCENT TARGETED GROWTH RATE IN DIVIDENDS PER SHARE THROUGH AT LEAST 2020

* NEXTERA ENERGY INC - ‍ALSO APPROVED A TWO-YEAR EXTENSION OF EXISTING DIVIDEND POLICY​

* NEXTERA ENERGY INC - ‍DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND OF $1.11 PER SHARE​