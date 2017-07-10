FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
25 天前
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月10日 / 下午12点43分 / 25 天前

BRIEF-Nextera Energy Inc says Energy Future Holdings Corp and Energy Future Intermediate Holding Co provided written notice terminating agreement and plan of merger

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 10 (Reuters) - Nextera Energy Inc:

* Nextera Energy Inc - on July 6, energy future holdings corp and energy future intermediate holding company provided written notice terminating agreement and plan of merger

* Nextera energy- notice stated termination of deal shall cause automatic termination of amended, restated plan support agreement, dated Sept 19, 2016

* Nextera Energy Inc - notice stated termination of merger agreement shall cause, among other things, automatic termination of oncor letter agreement

* Nextera Energy- pursuant to section 8.2(a), section 8.3 of agreement, EFH and EFIH (acting together) hereby terminate merger agreement

* Nextera Energy - EFH, EFIH do not believe that section 8.2(a), section 8.3 are exclusive bases for termination by EFH and EFIH of merger agreement

* Nextera Energy-co, merger sub do not agree claimed termination of deal pursuant to section 8.3 by EFH, EFIH represents valid or effective termination

* Nextera Energy Inc - co, merger sub dispute any assertion that "any other bases for termination of merger agreement" by EFH or EFIH exist

* Nextera Energy-with exception of deal termination by EFH, EFIH, pursuant to section 8.2(a), co, merger sub expressly reserve their rights in all respects Source text: (bit.ly/2tZyJok) Further company coverage:

