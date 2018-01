BRIEF-Nextera Energy Increases Financial Expectations And Extends Outlook By An Additional Year Through 2021

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Nextera Energy Inc:

* INCREASES FINANCIAL EXPECTATIONS AND EXTENDS OUTLOOK BY AN ADDITIONAL YEAR THROUGH 2021

* FOURTH-QUARTER NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $2.155 BILLION, OR $4.55 PER SHARE

* SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $8.00 TO $8.50

* EXPECTS ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018

* ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS, NEXTERA ENERGY‘S 2017 FOURTH-QUARTER EARNINGS WERE $590 MILLION, OR $1.25 PER SHARE

* FOR 2020 AND 2021, NOW EXPECTS ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $8.55 TO $9.05 AND $9.20 TO $9.75, RESPECTIVELY

* NEXTERA ENERGY - FPL TO REDUCE CUSTOMER BILLS BY USING TAX SAVINGS TO FORGO RECOVERY OF ABOUT $1.3 BILLION HURRICANE IRMA RESTORATION COST

* TAX REFORM BENEFIT IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 45 CENTS IN 2018

* EXPECTS A COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE IN ADJUSTED EPS TO BE IN A RANGE OF 6 TO 8 PERCENT THROUGH 2021

* EXPECTED TO REDUCE CUSTOMER BILLS AND AVOID A BASE RATE INCREASE FOR UP TO TWO ADDITIONAL YEARS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.31 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $7.32 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CONTINUE TO EXPECT $5 BILLION – $7 BILLION OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY

* NEXTERA ENERGY - ENERGY RESOURCES QTRLY ADJUSTED RESULTS EXCLUDE $1.925 BILLION GAIN DUE TO REDUCTION IN DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES AND A CHARGE