BRIEF-Nextera Energy Partners qtrly earnings per common unit attributable to co $0.01

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Nextera Energy Partners Lp

* Nextera Energy Partners LP qtrly earnings per common unit attributable to co $0.01

* Nextera Energy Partners LP qtrly total operating revenues $177 million versus $191 million

* Nextera Energy Partners LP- ‍is announcing amendments to its existing revolving credit facility​

* Nextera Energy - pursuant to amendment, ‍facility will be upsized from $250 million to $750 million, maturity will be extended from July 2019 through Oct 2022​

* Nextera Energy Partners LP - announces agreement to acquire approximately 691 megawatts of geographically diverse wind and solar assets for $812 million

* Nextera Energy Partners LP - agreement to acquire about 691 megawatts of wind and solar assets from Nextera Energy Resources LLC