Nov 3 (Reuters) - Nextera Energy Inc:

* NextEra Energy says ‍on Oct 31 received notice from Texas Transmission Holdings Corp indicating termination of planned merger dated October 30, 2016​

* NextEra Energy says as a result of termination of merger agreement​ TTHC is entitled to receive from co termination fee of $72.3 million Source text: (bit.ly/2lKx3fA) Further company coverage: