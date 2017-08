BRIEF-Nextera Energy reports Q2 earnings

July 26 (Reuters) - Nextera Energy Inc

* Nextera Energy Inc - second-quarter 2017 net income attributable to Nextera Energy on a GAAP basis of $1.68 per share

* Nextera Energy Inc - on an adjusted basis, nextera energy's second-quarter 2017 earnings were $1.86 per share

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Nextera Energy Inc - continues to expect adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $6.35 to $6.85 for 2017

* Nextera Energy - for 2018, co expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $6.80 to $7.30 and in the range of $7.85 to $8.45 for 2020‍​

* Qtrly operating revenue $4.40 billion versus $3.82 bln‍​

* Q2 revenue view $4.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $6.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $7.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Nextera Energy - Nextera Energy Resources expects to bring total of about 10,100 mw to 16,500 mw of renewables into service from 2017 through 2020