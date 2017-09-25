BRIEF-Nextera Energy says NEP OPCO issued $550 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.25 pct senior unsecured notes due 2024​

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Nextera Energy Inc
* Nextera Energy Inc - on September 25, 2017, NEP OPCO issued $550 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.25% senior unsecured notes due 2024
* Nextera Energy Inc - nep opco issued $550 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.50% senior unsecured notes due 2027
* Nextera Energy - NEP OPCO to use net proceeds from sale of notes to repay in full $950 million of indebtedness under one of units variable rate term loans Source text: (bit.ly/2wh0Ux0) Further company coverage: