Sept 29 (Reuters) - Nextera Energy Inc

* Nextera Energy says ‍on Sept 29, unit sold $755 million principal amount of its series l junior subordinated debentures due September 29, 2057​ - SEC filing

* Nextera Energy- debentures are redeemable at any time on or after September 29, 2022 at 100% of principal amount, plus any accrued and unpaid interest