BRIEF-NGL Energy agrees to sell its 50 pct interest in Glass Mountain Pipeline to Blackrock affiliate
2017年11月9日 / 下午12点32分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-NGL Energy agrees to sell its 50 pct interest in Glass Mountain Pipeline to Blackrock affiliate

1 分钟阅读

Nov 9 (Reuters) - NGL Energy Partners LP:

* NGL Energy Partners LP announces agreement to sell its 50% interest in Glass Mountain Pipeline, LLC to an affiliate of Blackrock Inc.’s global energy and power infrastructure fund for $300 million

* NGL Energy Partners LP -deal to be ‍immediately accretive

* NGL Energy-‍entered deal with affiliate of Blackrock’s GEPIF in partnership with Navigator Energy Services to sell its interest in Glass Mountain Pipeline

* NGL Energy Partners LP - ‍glass Mountain Pipeline is a joint venture owned equally between NGL Energy Partners LP and SemGroup Corporation​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

