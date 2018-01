Jan 2 (Reuters) - NGL Energy Partners LP:

* NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP PROVIDES UPDATE ON DEBT REDUCTION AND INTEREST SAVINGS

* NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP - NGL EXPECTS TO CLOSE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $200 MILLION SALE OF CERTAIN RETAIL PROPANE ASSETS TO DCC LPG ON MARCH 31, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: