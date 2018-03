BRIEF-NGL Energy Partners LP And Magnum Liquids, LLC Announce Signing Joint Venture Agreements

March 1 (Reuters) - Ngl Energy Partners Lp:

* NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP AND MAGNUM LIQUIDS, LLC ANNOUNCE SIGNING JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENTS FOR SAWTOOTH NATURAL GAS LIQUIDS AND REFINED PRODUCTS STORAGE ASSETS

* NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP SAYS WILL OWN ABOUT 67.6% OF JV AND MAGNUM WILL OWN REMAINING 32.4% AT CLOSING

* NGL ENERGY PARTNERS - NGL WILL SELL INTEREST IN SAWTOOTH TO MAGNUM FOR $45 MILLION IN CASH DUE AT CLOSING​

* NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP - MAGNUM WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL 21.6% INTEREST FROM CO IN JV