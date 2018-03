March 8 (Reuters) - Ngl Energy Partners Lp:

* ON MARCH 6, CO, UNITS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* NGL ENERGY PARTNERS-WITHIN THE AMENDMENT, LENDERS CONSENT TO, SUBJECT TO CONSUMMATION OF INITIAL SAWTOOTH DISPOSITION, TO RELEASE EACH SAWTOOTH ENTITY

* CO AGREES TO USE PROCEEDS OF EACH SAWTOOTH DISPOSITION TO PAY DOWN EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS