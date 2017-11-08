FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-NHI says Q3 FFO per share $1.35
频道
专题
焦点：中美堪称“奇迹”的巨额商业协议粉饰两国的失衡贸易
特朗普亚洲行
焦点：中美堪称“奇迹”的巨额商业协议粉饰两国的失衡贸易
中国10月通胀略超预期料年内持稳 货币政策仍中性侧重防风险
中国财经
中国10月通胀略超预期料年内持稳 货币政策仍中性侧重防风险
焦点：韩国企业双十一促销忙 中韩关系缓和带来鼓舞
深度分析
焦点：韩国企业双十一促销忙 中韩关系缓和带来鼓舞
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月8日 / 下午1点15分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-NHI says Q3 FFO per share $1.35

1 分钟阅读

Nov 8 (Reuters) - National Health Investors Inc-

* NHI announces third quarter 2017 results

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $5.22 to $5.26

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $1.37

* Q3 FFO per share $1.35

* National Health Investors Inc sees ‍ 2017 normalized AFFO to be in range of $4.70 to $4.72 per diluted common share​

* National Health Investors Inc sees ‍ 2017 normalized AFFO to be in range of $4.70 to $4.72 per diluted common share​

* National Health Investors Inc - ‍ estimates that it will close on $42 million of new investments in seniors housing before December 31, 2017,

* FY2017 FFO per share view $5.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 FFO per share view $1.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below