Feb 16 (Reuters) - National Health Investors Inc:

* NHI ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN FIRST QUARTER 2018 DIVIDEND

* SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.00PER SHARE

* ‍WILL INCREASE ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 5.26% IN Q1 OF 2018 TO $1.00 PER COMMON SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: