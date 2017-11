Nov 13 (Reuters) - NI Holdings Inc

* Q3 loss per share $0.12

* NI Holdings Inc qtrly ‍net premiums earned of $52.5 million, a slight decrease from Q3 2016​

* NI Holdings Inc - ‍assumed reinsurance losses of $2.5 million relating to hurricanes harvey, irma, and maria in Q3 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: