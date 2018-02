BRIEF-NICE Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.27

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Nice Ltd:

* NICE REPORTS STRONG FINISH TO 2017 WITH 31% GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE AND 14% GROWTH IN ANNUAL EPS

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.40 TO $4.60

* SEES Q1 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.97 TO $1.03

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.35

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.27

* Q1 2018 NON-GAAP TOTAL REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $328 MILLION TO $338 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍REVENUE OF $392 MILLION, GROWTH OF 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR YEAR​

* FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP TOTAL REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1,430 MILLION TO $1,454 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍NON-GAAP REVENUE OF $396 MILLION, GROWTH OF 20% YEAR-OVER-YEAR​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.32, REVENUE VIEW $395.3 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.96, REVENUE VIEW $332.4 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.46, REVENUE VIEW $1.44 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍EXPECT TO EXIT 2018 WITH A CLOUD REVENUE RUN RATE OF HALF A BILLION DOLLARS AND TO CONTINUE TO GROW OPERATING INCOME AT A DOUBLE DIGIT RATE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: