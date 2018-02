Feb 7 (Reuters) - Nicholas Financial Inc:

* NICHOLAS FINANCIAL SAYS ON FEB 5, KATIE MACGILLIVARY INFORMED COMPANY THAT SHE WILL BE RESIGNING AS COMPANY‘S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER - SEC FILING

* NICHOLAS FINANCIAL INC - RESIGNATION EFFECTIVE ON OR PRIOR TO MARCH 1, 2018

* NICHOLAS FINANCIAL INC - HAS COMMENCED A SEARCH FOR MACGILLIVARY'S REPLACEMENT