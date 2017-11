Nov 14 (Reuters) - Nicola Mining Inc -

* Nicola Mining announces debt settlement

* Nicola Mining - ‍Intends to pay all of interest owing on secured convertible debentures issued on November 21, 2014 by issuance of common shares​

* ‍Company intends to issue 4,941,799 shares at a price of $0.17 per share in settlement of interest owing of $840,105.83​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: