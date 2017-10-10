FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Nicox and pSivida enter collaboration agreement to develop sustained release drug for glaucoma patients​
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月10日 / 凌晨5点49分 / 8 天前

BRIEF-Nicox and pSivida enter collaboration agreement to develop sustained release drug for glaucoma patients​

1 分钟阅读

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Nicox SA

* Nicox-Co and pSivida enter strategic collaboration agreement to develop sustained release drug to lower intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma​

* Would make additional payments for any incremental development activities for each implant formulation product candidate

* Expected payments from Nicox associated with agreement are not considered material to Nicox’s financial statements at this time​

* Says ‍pSivida will be responsible for initial development activities of ocular insert formulations, for which it will receive undisclosed sums​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below