BRIEF-Nicox and pSivida enter strategic collaboration agreement

Oct 10 (Reuters) - NICOX SA:

* REG-NICOX AND PSIVIDA ENTER STRATEGIC COLLABORATION AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP SUSTAINED RELEASE DRUG TO LOWER INTRAOCULAR PRESSURE IN PATIENTS WITH GLAUCOMA

* NEW INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY FROM THE COLLABORATION RELATING TO THE DRUG-DEVICE COMBINATION WILL BE JOINTLY OWNED‍​

* PSIVIDA TO BE RESPONSIBLE FOR INITIAL DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES OF OCULAR INSERT FORMULATIONS, FOR WHICH IT WILL RECEIVE UNDISCLOSED SUMS BY NICOX‍​