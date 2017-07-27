FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 天内
BRIEF-Nielsen Holdings reports Q2 earnings per share $0.37
2017年7月27日 / 上午11点26分 / 9 天内

BRIEF-Nielsen Holdings reports Q2 earnings per share $0.37

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Nielsen Holdings Plc:

* Nielsen reports 2nd quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.37

* Q2 revenue $1.644 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.65 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY total revenue growth on a constant currency basis of about 4 pct

* Sees ‍free cash flow about $900 million for 2017

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.40 to $1.46 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

