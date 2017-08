Aug 9 (Reuters) - NII Holdings Inc:

* Reports 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 revenue $225 million

* Qtrly loss per share $‍0.85​

* Co updated its guidance for operational free cash burn for FY 2017 from a range of $200 to $250 million to a range of $150 to $200 million