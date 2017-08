July 25 (Reuters) - Nike Inc

* Says CEO Mark Parker's fiscal year 2017 total compensation was $13.9 million versus $47.6 million in fiscal year 2016 - SEC filing

* Says CEO Mark Parker's fiscal year 2016 total compensation includes $33.5 million of stock awards

* Says president, Nike Brand Trevor Edwards' fiscal year 2017 total compensation was $5.0 million versus $6.6 million in fiscal year 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2tHV7mZ) Further company coverage: