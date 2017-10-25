FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nike expects average ROIC in low 30 percent range over next 5 years
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成"诚信"协议
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成"诚信"协议
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
BRIEF-Nike expects average ROIC in low 30 percent range over next 5 years

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Nike Inc

* Expects average ROIC in low 30 percent range over next 5 years

* Expects gross margin to grow 30 to 50 basis points over next 5 years

* Expects to grow North America business in the mid-single digit range over the next five years

* Expects to grow EMEA business in the mid-to-high single digit range, Greater China in the low to mid-teen range over the next 5 years

* Expects to grow Asia Pacific & Latin America (APLA) business in the high single-digit to low double-digit range over the next 5 years Further company coverage:

