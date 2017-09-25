FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nike Inc recasts segment financials in connection with the consumer direct offense
2017年9月25日 / 晚上9点28分 / 23 天前

BRIEF-Nike Inc recasts segment financials in connection with the consumer direct offense

1 分钟阅读

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Nike Inc

* Nike Inc recasts segment financials in connection with the consumer direct offense

* Realignment of its Nike brand geographic operating segments into a new structure

* Financial results for Nike brand will be reported based on new four operating segments beginning in fiscal 2018​

* Recast historical segment information has no impact on previously reported consolidated statements of income​

* Realignment of its Nike brand geographic operating segments into a new structure consisting of four geographies​

* Furnished changes to its financial disclosures in connection with its new reportable operating segments for Nike brand​

* New segments for Nike brand are North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA); Greater China; and Asia Pacific & Latin America​

* Will discontinue reporting futures orders in its financial disclosures​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

