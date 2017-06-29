FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nike Q4 earnings per share $0.60
2017年6月29日 / 晚上8点22分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Nike Q4 earnings per share $0.60

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 29 (Reuters) - Nike Inc:

* Nike Inc reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.60

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $8.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $8.63 billion

* Nike Inc - qtrly gross margin declined 180 basis points to 44.1 percent

* Nike Inc - qtrly selling and administrative expense decreased 4 percent to $2.7 billion

* Nike Inc - inventories for Nike Inc at quarter-end were $5.1 billion, up 4 percent from May 31, 2016

* Nike Inc - Q4 western Europe total revenue $‍1,564​ million versus $1,502 million

* Nike Inc qtrly North America total revenue $3,753 million versus $3,735 million

* Nike Inc - Q4 Greater China total revenue $‍1,087​ million versus $979 million

* Nike Inc - international geographies and direct-to-consumer (DTC) businesses globally led "strong" revenue growth in Q4 and full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

