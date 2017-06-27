FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 个月前
BRIEF-Niko provides corporate update
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月27日 / 晚上10点09分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Niko provides corporate update

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 27 (Reuters) - Niko Resources Ltd:

* Niko provides corporate update

* Niko Resources - for period ended Dec 31, 2007, co was unable to deliver minimum quantities to certain customers under contracts from Hazira field

* Niko Resources Ltd - co's joint operating partner filed arbitration claims for losses incurred as a result of delivery of these shortfall volumes

* Niko Resources Ltd - company's joint operating partner in Hazira field delivered shortfall volumes from other gas sources

* Niko Resources Ltd - in June, arbitration tribunal issued award in favour of company's joint operating partner in an amount of approximately $17.8 million

* Niko Resources Ltd - company plans to appeal award in Indian court system under rules governing indian arbitration

* Niko Resources - tribunal awarded interest at rate of 10% per annum from 2012 to date of award plus further interest at 10% annually from date of award until payment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

