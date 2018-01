Jan 9 (Reuters) - Nine Energy Service Inc:

* NINE ENERGY SERVICE INC SEES IPO OF UP TO 7.0 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK PRICED BETWEEN $20.00 AND $23.00 PER SHARE - SEC FILING

* NINE ENERGY SERVICE - INTENDS TO USE PORTION OF IPO PROCEEDS, TERM LOAN BORROWINGS UNDER NEW CREDIT FACILITY TO FULLY REPAY OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS Source text (bit.ly/2mcu4JR) Further company coverage: