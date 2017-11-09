BRIEF-NioCorp signs agreement for natural gas transport to its Elk Creek Superalloy Materials Project

Nov 9 (Reuters) - NioCorp Developments Ltd

* NioCorp signs agreement for natural gas transport to its Elk Creek Superalloy Materials Project

* Niocorp Developments Ltd - ‍NioCorp expects to contract separately for purchase of natural gas to be transported by Rockies Express​

* NioCorp Developments Ltd - ‍Value of contract, to be paid over a period of 11 years, is approximately $63 million​

* NioCorp Developments Ltd - ‍Signed deal with Rockies Express pipeline to construct and operate a 27.8-mile natural gas pipeline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: