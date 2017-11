Nov 2 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Nitto Denko will sign 5-year deal to provide polarizer-related technology to Hangzhou Jinjiang Group and affiliates - Nikkei‍​

* Nitto Denko will collect around 7 billion yen to 8 billion yen in royalties from the agreement this fiscal year - Nikkei Source text : (s.nikkei.com/2iphaq6) Further company coverage: