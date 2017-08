Aug 1 (Reuters) - NMI Holdings Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.10

* NMI Holdings Inc - premiums earned for quarter were $37.9 million, which compares with $33.2 million in prior quarter

* NMI Holdings Inc says as of June 30, company had primary insurance-in-force of $38.6 billion, up 11% from $34.8 billion at prior quarter end - SEC filing

* NMI Holdings Inc qtrly new insurance written $5.04 billion versus $5.84 billion