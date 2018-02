Feb 15 (Reuters) - Nmi Holdings Inc:

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.22

* QTRLY ‍LOSS PER SHARE $0.03​

‍PREMIUMS EARNED FOR QUARTER WERE $50.1 MILLION WHICH COMPARES WITH $44.5 MILLION IN PRIOR QUARTER