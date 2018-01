Jan 8 (Reuters) - NMI Holdings Inc:

* NMI HOLDINGS, INC. PROVIDES GUIDANCE ON EXPECTED IMPACT OF TAX REFORM

* NMI HOLDINGS - CHARGE RELATED TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $13 MILLION TO $15 MILLION, REFLECTED IN INCOME TAX EXPENSE FOR Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: