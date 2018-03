March 8 (Reuters) - Nn Inc:

* NN, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30

* NET SALES FOR Q4 OF 2017 INCREASED $14.5 MILLION, OR 10%, TO $156 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.30, REVENUE VIEW $153.8 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS IN 2017 WAS FAVORABLY IMPACTED BY $52.3 MILLION OF TAX BENEFIT DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: