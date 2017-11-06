FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nobilis Health reports q3 earnings per share of $0.01
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月6日 / 上午11点17分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Nobilis Health reports q3 earnings per share of $0.01

1 分钟阅读

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Nobilis Health Corp:

* Nobilis Health reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 revenue fell 8.5 percent to $64.7 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $310 million to $325 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.01

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees ‍FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA of $40.0 million to $45.0 million​

* Expect revenue and adjusted EBITDA to be at lower end of previous provided guidance on March 13, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
