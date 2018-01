Jan 11 (Reuters) - Noble Corporation Plc:

* NOBLE CORPORATION PLC ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER DAVID W. WILLIAMS AND NAMES JULIE J. ROBERTSON AS SUCCESSOR

* NOBLE CORPORATION PLC - ‍LEADERSHIP SUCCESSION PLAN CALLS FOR WILLIAMS TO REMAIN WITH CO THROUGH FEB 2018, SERVING IN ADVISORY CAPACITY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: