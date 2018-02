Feb 20 (Reuters) - Noble Energy Inc:

* NOBLE ENERGY INCREASES PROVED RESERVES 37 PERCENT TO TOTAL NEARLY 2 BBOE

* NOBLE ENERGY - TOTAL PROVED RESERVES OF 1.965 BILLION BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT AS OF DEC 31, 2017, A NET INCREASE OF 528 MMBOE VERSUS YEAR-END 2016