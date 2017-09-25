FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Noble energy updates third quarter 2017 guidance
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月25日

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Noble Energy Inc:

* Noble energy updates third quarter 2017 guidance, raising sales volumes while maintaining capital expenditure estimates

* Says sees Gulf of Mexico sales volumes for Q3 at high end of original guidance, reflecting strong field,facility performance,limited hurricane impacts​

* Says ‍impact to production and operations, as a result of Q3 hurricanes, was limited & primarily related to third-party downstream issues​

* Says ‍Q4 2017 guidance is unchanged from prior expectations​‍​

* Says capital expenditures for Q3 have been maintained within original range of $625 to $725 million

* Says ‍sales volumes for Q3 have been raised to range between 352 and 358 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day​

* Says ‍total company oil volumes are increased to 126 - 130 thousand barrels per day for Q3​

* Says ‍combined Wells Ranch and East Pony volumes are anticipated higher by more than 10 percent from q2 to q3 of 2017​

* Says co is reaffirming its prior outlook of 40 % u.s. Onshore oil growth from q1 to q4 of 2017

* Says increase in Q3 expected volumes raises full year 2017 sales volumes to range between 342 and 352 mboe/d

* Says ‍natural gas volumes are anticipated higher at 965 - 990 million cubic feet of natural gas per day for Q3​

* Says ‍natural gas liquids (ngls) are expected between 63 and 65 mbbl/d for Q3

* Says in late September co identified minor modifications at Tamar Platform necessary to venting system, resulted in controlled full-field shut-down​​

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.12, revenue view $922.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.15, revenue view $4.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: [ID:ID:nGNXOELNNa] Further company coverage:

