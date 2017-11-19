FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Noble Group announces entry into an investment agreement
频道
专题
全球财富增长 延长股市纪录最长牛市行情
路透精英汇
全球财富增长 延长股市纪录最长牛市行情
《焦点》与特雷莎·梅面对面：英国政府在更多聆听银行家的英退担忧
深度分析
《焦点》与特雷莎·梅面对面：英国政府在更多聆听银行家的英退担忧
图表新闻：未来一周可能主导全球市场的五大主题
国际财经
图表新闻：未来一周可能主导全球市场的五大主题
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月19日 / 晚上11点44分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Noble Group announces entry into an investment agreement

1 分钟阅读

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Noble Group Limited

* Entry into an investment agreement

* Unit ‍had on 16 November 2017 entered into an investment agreement with Mkango Resources Limited​

* ‍ aggregate consideration for proposed Lancaster investment is £12 million​

* Deal ‍in connection with proposed investment by Talaxis in lancaster exploration​

* ‍deal also includes proposed investment by Talaxis in a company (newco) to hold Mkango’s 85% interest in a joint venture

* ‍consideration for proposed newco investment is £2 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below