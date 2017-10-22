FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Noble Group proposes disposal of all capital stock of Noble Americas Corp
频道
专题
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
中共十九大
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
深度分析
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
中国财经
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年10月22日 / 晚上11点53分 / 2 天内

BRIEF-Noble Group proposes disposal of all capital stock of Noble Americas Corp

1 分钟阅读

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Noble Group Ltd

* co with units, on Oct 19 entered into a stock purchase agreement with Vitol US Holding CO and Euromin Inc

* ‍Gross consideration of about $1.42 billion

* Deal in connection with proposed sale by Noble Resources UK of all of issued and outstanding capital stock of Noble Americas to buyer

* Based on total consideration of about US$582 million, estimated net proceeds arising from proposed disposal will amount to about US$576 million

* Announces proposed disposal of all issued and outstanding capital stock of Noble Americas Corp​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below