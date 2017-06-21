BRIEF-Noble Midstream to buy additional stakes in Delaware basin, DJ basin from Noble Energy

June 21 (Reuters) - Noble Midstream Partners LP:

* Noble Midstream 2017 gross capital budget is unchanged

* To acquire additional interests in Delaware basin and DJ basin infrastructure from Noble Energy

* Deal for $270 million

* Deal value consists of $245 million in cash and 562,430 common units representing limited partner interests in partnership​

* Noble Energy will retain remaining 60% interest in Blanco River DevCo

* Updated FY 2017 capital budget and guidance to reflect acquisition and improved operational outlook

* Deal will increase co's interest in Colorado river DevCo to 100% from 80%, and in Blanco River DevCo to 40% from 25%

* Colorado River DevCo is expected to generate greater than 15% oil and gas throughput growth in Q2 2017 versus Q1 of 2017

* Acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to distributable cash flow per unit of partnership

* 4 central gathering facilities at Blanco River DevCo expected to provide oil capacity expandable up to 120,000 barrels/day by 2018 end

* Expects to fund cash consideration with about $143 million net proceeds from concurrent private placement

* Noble midstream also expects to fund cash consideration with $102 million of borrowing under partnership's credit facility

* Oil, gas and produced water gathering systems at Blanco River DevCo expected to consist of about 180 miles of pipelines by 2018 end

* Anticipates 2017 net income between $145 million and $152 million

* Total 2017 capital attributable to partnership is expected to increase by $30 million due to additional interest acquired