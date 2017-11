Nov 15 (Reuters) - Noden Pharma DAC:

* NODEN PHARMA ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TEKTURNA®(ALISKIREN) ORAL PELLETS FOR THE TREATMENT OF HYPERTENSION IN ADULTS AND CHILDREN 6 YEARS OF AGE AND OLDER

* NODEN PHARMA DAC SAYS PLANS TO MAKE TEKTURNA ORAL PELLETS AVAILABLE IN 2018​

* ‍NODEN PHARMA DAC SAYS NEW FORMULATION AND PEDIATRIC INDICATION WERE APPROVED THROUGH FDA PRIORITY REVIEW PROCESS​