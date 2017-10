BRIEF-Nokia Technology: personnel reductions to affect up to 310 employees

Oct 10 (Reuters) - NOKIA OYJ:

* NOKIA FOCUSES ON PATENT, BRAND AND TECHNOLOGY LICENSING AND TARGETS FASTER GROWTH IN DIGITAL HEALTH WITH SHARPENED STRATEGY FOR NOKIA TECHNOLOGIES

* ‍PLANNED CHANGES EXPECTED TO IMPACT NOKIA TECHNOLOGIES EMPLOYEES MAINLY IN FINLAND, US AND UK​

* ‍NOKIA‘S SUCCESSFUL PATENT LICENSING BUSINESS IS NOT IN SCOPE OF PLANNED CHANGES​

* ‍AIMS TO HALT DEVELOPMENT OF FURTHER VERSIONS OF OZO VR CAMERA AND HARDWARE, WHILE MAINTAINING COMMITMENTS TO EXISTING CUSTOMERS.​

* ‍POTENTIAL REDUCTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO AFFECT UP TO 310 OF ROUGHLY 1090 EMPLOYEES IN NOKIA TECHNOLOGIES, MAINLY IN FINLAND, US AND UK.​

* ‍NOKIA TECHNOLOGIES PLANS TO REDUCE INVESTMENTS AND FOCUS MORE ON TECHNOLOGY LICENSING OPPORTUNITIES.​

* SAYS ‍PATENT LICENSING BUSINESS IS NOT IN SCOPE OF PLANNED CHANGES​