BRIEF-Nomad Foods To Acquire Goodfella’S Pizza

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Nomad Foods Ltd:

* NOMAD FOODS TO ACQUIRE GOODFELLA’S PIZZA

* SAYS DEAL ‍IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE​

* SAYS COMPANY EXPECTS 2017 RESULTS TO EXCEED PRIOR GUIDANCE

* SAYS DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY EUR 225 MILLION

* SAYS NOMAD FOODS NOW EXPECTS 2017 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE APPROXIMATELY EUR 328 MILLION

* SAYS‍ NOW EXPECTS 2017 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE APPROXIMATELY EUR 328 MILLION​

* SAYS ‍PURCHASE PRICE OF DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED THROUGH CASH ON HAND​

* SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE GREEN ISLE FOODS LTD FROM A SUBSIDIARY OF BOPARAN HOLDINGS LTD

* SAYS‍ NOW EXPECTS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 5% FOR Q4 OF 2017​

* SAYS ‍NOMAD FOODS NOW EXPECTS 2017 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE APPROXIMATELY EUR 328 MILLION​

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW EUR 494.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: