BRIEF-Noranda's Q3 zinc metal sales falls 52 pct vs last yr
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
2017年11月10日 / 下午1点14分 / 更新于 9 小时前

BRIEF-Noranda's Q3 zinc metal sales falls 52 pct vs last yr

1 分钟阅读

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Noranda Income Fund

* Noranda Income Fund reports 2017 third quarter financial results

* Noranda Income Fund qtrly ‍revenues of $94.8 million versus $153.4​ million

* Noranda Income Fund - ‍zinc metal sales in Q3 2017 were 33,395 tonnes, down 52 percent from 69,662 tonnes in Q3 2016​

* Noranda Income Fund qtrly ‍zinc metal production decreased 50 percent to 33,802 tonnes from 67,815 tonnes in Q3 2016​

* Noranda Income Fund - ‍ Fund has deferred providing guidance for zinc metal production and sales targets for 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

