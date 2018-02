Feb 12 (Reuters) - Nordic American Tanker Ltd:

* “WE EXPECT THE TANKER MARKET TO TURN FOR THE BETTER IN 2018”

* QTRLY BASIC LOSS PER SHARE $0.20

* QTRLY NET VOYAGE REVENUE $36.7 MILLION VERSUS $52.5 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.18, REVENUE VIEW $40.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S