Jan 12 (Reuters) -

* NORDSTROM FAMILY MEMBERS EXPECT TO RESUME EFFORTS TO TAKE DEPARTMENT STORE PRIVATE LATER THIS YEAR - CNBC, CITING SOURCES

* CHALLENGES TO LOCATE NECESSARY FINANCING TO TAKE NORDSTROM PRIVATE STILL LIE AHEAD - CNBC, CITING SOURCES Source text: cnb.cx/2D5V3Cl