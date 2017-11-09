BRIEF-Nordstrom posts Q3 earnings per share $0.67

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc

* Nordstrom reports third quarter 2017 earnings

* Q3 sales $3.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.58 billion

* Q3 earnings per share $0.67

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Nordstrom Inc says ‍in the quarter company net sales increased 2.0 percent and comparable sales decreased 0.9 percent​

* Says ‍updated its annual outlook expectations for earnings per diluted share to incorporate Q3 results​

* Nordstrom - ‍53rd week is expected to add approximately $200 million to total net sales and approximately $0.02 to $0.03 to earnings per diluted share​

* Sees ‍FY earnings per diluted share of $2.85 to $2.95​

* Nordstrom - ‍full-year impact from several hurricanes that occurred in Q3 is estimated to impact sales by $26 million, EBIT by $17 million and EPS by $0.06​